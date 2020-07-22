TONASKET – One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle, head-on collision July 12 on Loomis-Oroville Road.
One driver swerved to try missing a sprinkler line that had been blown onto the road by strong winds, said Laura Wright, chief criminal deputy for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
After hitting the sprinkler the vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle about 8:14 p.m. One person was taken to North Valley Hospital to be checked and was released soon afterward, she said.
Both vehicles were towed.
