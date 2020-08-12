OKANOGAN – Four people were taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle collision just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, south of Okanogan on Highway 97.
Driver Melanie Adams, 47, Malott, was traveling north at milepost 282 when her car apparently crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound car driven by Elizabeth Duarte Nunez, 19, Bridgeport, said the Washington State Patrol.
Duarte Nunez and two passengers, who were not identified, were taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, as a precaution. Another passenger, a juvenile who was not identified, was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, with a possible serious head injury, the patrol said.
As of 10:22 Monday morning, the juvenile was doing well and was scheduled to be discharged, according to the hospital.
Adams was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the Okanogan County Jail, the patrol said.
Duarte Nunez was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Both lanes of the highway were blocked for about an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.