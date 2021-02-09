OKANOGAN - An Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies and others check on Jon Nauss, 49, Tonasket, after his SUV collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and Armory Access Road on Monday, Feb. 8.
The pickup, driven by David Whitley, 80, Okanogan, attempted to cross the highway from east to west when the accident occurred, said the Washington State Patrol.
He was cited for failure to yield right of way-collision, according to the patrol.
Krauss and his two children were taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, with minor injuries, the patrol said.
One lane and the intersection were partially blocked for about an hour.
