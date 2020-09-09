OMAK – Two Omak men have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association convention of delegates this fall in Kansas City, Mo.
Craig Vejraska and Todd Vejraska are scheduled to attend the Nov. 9 event.
Both are members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo. They are among 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting.
The association serves breeders in the United States and Canada. Delegates are scheduled to participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors.
This year’s event has been modified from the traditional format. Considering the gathering restrictions created by COVID-19, modifications were necessary to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the association, said officials.
The meeting will provide a modified lineup of educations, an awards dinner and fundraiser.
