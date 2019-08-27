RENO, Nev. - Craig Vejraska, Omak, has been elected as a delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association convention of delegates Nov. 4.
His son, Todd Vejraska, also of Omak, was named an alternate.
The meeting will be at the Peppermill Resort Spa and Casino.
Craig Vejraska is one of 321 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
Todd Vejraska is one of 231 alternates.
The meeting will be Nov. 2-4.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.
