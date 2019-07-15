OLYMPIA - The Washington Health Benefit Exchange has announced the apparently successful vendors chosen to oversee free, in-person assistance available to Washington Healthplanfinder customers signing up for health and dental insurance plans for coverage year 2020.
The public health agencies, regional health networks and community organizations include:
Better Health Together - Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman counties.
Wenatchee Valley Health Network - Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
“Our partnerships with lead organizations are critical to connecting Washington state residents with health and dental coverage,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. “The resources and support provided by their staffs of trained navigators help our most vulnerable populations find and enroll in plans that protect both themselves and their families.”
Since the exchange went live in 2013, the uninsured rate in Washington state has fallen by greater than 60 percent to sit at its lowest-ever level, 5.5 percent. More than one in four Washingtonians use Washington Healthplanfinder to connect with health insurance coverage. Following its first six years of operation, the exchange now makes up 80 percent of the state’s individual market.
Washington Healthplanfinder is an online marketplace for individuals and families in Washington to compare and enroll in health insurance coverage and gain access to tax credits, reduced cost sharing and public programs such as Medicaid. The upcoming open enrollment period begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.
