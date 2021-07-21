OKANOGAN – Additional vendors are sought for the Okanogan County Fair.
The fair is set for Sept. 9-12 at the fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail, with the theme “Okanogan County Strong.”
Organizers noted the fair rodeo was named ProWest rodeo of the year three years in a row, 2017-19, and the livestock auction brought in nearly $200,000 in profit.
Vendors will be charged for spaces.
More information is available at fair@co.okanogan.wa.us.
