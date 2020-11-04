SEATTLE – The Colville Confederated Tribes are addressing the threat of wildfire with timber harvests, thinning and controlled burns to return reservation forests to a more natural state.
Washington Policy Center highlighted the tribe’s efforts in a new video.
“There is a forest health crisis in Washington state, and tribes are using science-based stewardship and revenue from timber harvests to return forests to a more natural and resilient state,” said Todd Myers, environmental director of the Washington Policy Center.
“According to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources, there are 2.7 million acres of unhealthy forests in central and eastern Washington. Washington state and the federal government can learn from the Colville tribes – managing forests to earn revenue, create wildlife habitat, prevent catastrophic fire and reflect the tribe’s cultural practices,” he said.
“The holistic goal of the Colville tribe is to maintain and build upon our unique culture, traditions, language and history, which includes resilient landscapes that mimic natural ecologic processes and traditional practices,” said Cody Desautel, natural resource director for the tribe. “This goal also recognizes current environmental conditions, with consideration for changes to those conditions in the future.”
The policy center’s video tour focuses on forestland on the Colville reservation, showing the impact of the 2015 wildfires and how mangers are using harvests and thinning to prevent limit the impact of future fires.
For nearly a century, fire exclusion created forests with too many unhealthy trees. In the video, Desautel describes the forests experienced by his grandmother and explains the tribe’s strategy to create fire-resilient forests.
The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=6D8aVhNnTf4.
