EAST WENATCHEE - Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners elected Aaron J. Viebrock as board president during their Dec. 28 meeting.
Molly Simpson will be vice president/assistant secretary and Ronald E. Skagen will be secretary/treasurer.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a professional service agreement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for the 2021 Wells habitat conservation plan hatchery monitoring and evaluation implementation program.
The plan requires the development and annual implementation monitoring and evaluation plan for the district’s hatchery programs. The agreement is not to exceed $1,069,243 and will conclude Dec. 31, 2021.
-Authorized a professional service agreement with Columbia Research Specialists for bird hazing at the hatcheries and Wells Dam tailrace. The maximum amount is $56,103 for the contract that concludes Dec. 31, 2021.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The fiber optics network has 6,191 end users.
The next commission meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the district’s East Wenatchee office. The office is closed to the public in response to state COVID-19 guidance.
To comply with the Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda on the district website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.