TWISP – A virtual candidate forum is planned Thursday, Oct. 8, by the Twisp Valley Grange.
The event runs from 6-8 p.m. Access to the meeting link is at twispgrange.com or the Twisp Valley Grange Facebook page. It also will be posted to YouTube.
Participants are scheduled to be Keith Goehner and Adrianne Moore, candidates for District No. 12 state representative; Shauna Beeman and Chris Branch, Okanogan County commission position No. 1, and Katie Haven and Andy Hover, county commission position No. 2.
