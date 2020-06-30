OMAK – A June 10 virtual career fair drew 483 job seekers.
The four-hour online event was hosted by the state Employment Security Department, WorkSource and the North Central Career Connect Washington Network. The latter includes several agencies.
Job seekers were connected with 38 local and regional employers. More than 50 next-step interviews were initiated, said organizers.
Local chambers of commerce, port districts and economic development representatives teamed up to raise awareness about the event. North Central Educational Service District contacted regional high school counselors and career and technical education teachers to encourage graduating high school seniors looking for career opportunities to participate.
The 237 participants with a high school education represented nearly half of all participants.
Organizers said the effort came as 9,887 people have filed for unemployment benefits in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
“We expanded our reach for recruitment and met with several very promising applicants,” said Emily Anderson, SkillSource Moses Lake. “I would highly recommend a virtual hiring event in the future. The event was a great use of our time.”
Several key employers that had as many as 39 different job seekers with inquiries about specific position openings.
Organizers said job seekers did a wonderful job navigating the virtual event and chatting with employers.
“This could be the result of a younger generation of unemployed workers in north central Washington,” said organizers. “Current labor statistics indicate that 41 percent of regional job seekers are under the age of 35.”
According to job seekers, their highest educational levels were: None, 21; high school or GED, 237; associate degree, 72; bachelor’s degree, 102; master’s degree, 27; doctorate, six; undisclosed, 18.
Local job seekers’ locations included Brewster, three; Coulee City, one; Coulee Dam, seven; Electric City, two; Grand Coulee, three; Mansfield, one; Molson, one; Nespelem, one; Okanogan, eight; Omak, 22; Oroville, five; Pateros, two; Riverside, one; Tonasket, eight; Twisp, one; Winthrop, four.
