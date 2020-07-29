OKANOGAN – A virtual livestock sale, with an Aug. 5 registration deadline, is planned in place of the Okanogan County Fair.
County commissioners decided earlier this month to scrap the Sept. 10-13 fair because of coronavirus concerns. The county remains in Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan, precluding gatherings larger than five people.
The fair livestock committee had proposed an in-person sale, with an online component, but that proposal was scrapped by the Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee during a July 20 special meeting.
Registration deadline for the new, virtual sale is Aug. 5. Details are still in the works.
An online showcase is planned for 4-H “still live” entries such as crafts, sewing and so on.
Fair committee members heard a virtual auction proposal from Tucker Cool at their previous meeting on July 13.
Cool said he is working with Chelan County and the North Central Washington District fairs for online livestock auctions. He would charge 3 percent of the gross sales for his services, including advertising, invoicing, online auction organization and promotions, potential for a live virtual simulcast auction, auctioneering and payment collection.
He recommended the fair off handle the money. If he handles the money, businesses would not be able to use the purchase of an animal as a tax write-off.
The online auction would be similar to an eBay sale, with thumbnails, videos and a description of the animal from the youngster selling it. Photo disclaimers and identifications of exhibitors bring concerns, he said.
In other business July 13, Fair Queen Whitney Wilson said she continues working on the little beef barn remodeling project.
