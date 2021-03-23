OLYMPIA – A virtual town hall meeting is planned today, March 23, by the 12th District’s two representatives.
Reps. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, will host the event at 6 p.m. They plan to give updates on their activities and discuss issues related to the 2021 legislative session.
The remote town hall meeting will be conducted using the Zoom platform. Those who want to participate in the hour-long event must pre-register by going to RepresentativeMikeSteele.com or RepresentativeKeithGoehner.com.
The conference can accommodate 500 people.
