OKANOGAN – Gubernatorial orders and concerns over the spread of coronavirus have led to widespread curtailments, closures and cancellations.
Gov. Jay Inslee expanded his three-county school closure order to a statewide closure on Friday, March 13, then added bars and restaurants. His ban on group gatherings larger than 250 people also was extended statewide, then was revised on Monday to 50 people.
Locally, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, although one individual was tested. That test came back negative.
The Okanogan County Public Utility District closed its offices to the public on March 17 until further notice.
Customers are asked to make payments at drop boxes at PUD offices, but not to leave cash; online at www.okanoganpud.org or through the SmartHub app; by mail at P.O. Box 912, Okanogan, WA 98840, or by phone at 833-890-9505.
People can call 509-422-3310 or 800-922-7011 with other questions. Staff members will be available to conduct business over the phone or via email. Crews will continue to respond to outages, the utility said.
A phone-in option will be available for people interested in listening to board meetings.
The utility also will post updates on its website and Facebook page.
North Central Regional Library System has canceled all library events and programs through April 5, said Executive Director Barbara Walters. Meeting rooms are not available for community use, computers and seating may be reconfigured or limited to increase social distancing, and bookmobile service and other outreach services are canceled.
“You can renew materials for a third time, provided others are not waiting for the item,” said a library announcement. “As always, there are no late fines for returning items past their due date.”
Library branches continue to operate with standard hours. Mail order printed materials, ebook and digital audio books and magazines, and streaming videos and music remain available.
Winthrop is curtailing its town hall services. See separate story.
Cancellations and postponements last weekend included:
• Bite of the Methow. The Winthrop Kiwanis Club fundraiser was scheduled for tonight, March 14.
Tickets already purchased will be honored when the club reschedules the event.
• “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” Omak High School Pioneer Players drama club production was scheduled to open Friday, March 13.
The production, which students have been working on for the past 10 months, has been postponed.
• Washington State Nashville Country Star. The semifinal show, which had been scheduled for March 14, was canceled. Contestants were urged to submit videos to show organizers.
• Tonasket Community Cultural Center talent show. The March 14 event was canceled.
• The sold-out Okanogan Athletic Booster Club fundraising dinner, planned Saturday, March 14, was canceled.
“We are honoring (the health agencies’ recommendation) and our commitment to public safety,” said an announcement from the group. “This development has come on short notice, and at this time we do not have a future date selected. This is our biggest fundraiser and we absolutely plan on still holding this event.
“Any tickets you hold will be honored at the future date. We will not be refunding purchase price at this time. Please bear with us as we get organized.”
Other scheduled events that now have been canceled or postponed include:
• Friends of the Fair crab feed. The March 14 fundraiser to benefit the North Central Washington Fair has been postponed “until deemed safe by the local health authorities,” said an announcement from the group.’
The group will work with ticket holders to keep them updated of the reschedule date.
• Oroville Chamber of Commerce banquet. The event was set for March 19.
• “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” Merc Playhouse, Twisp, is postponing the children’s theater production. The show was scheduled to run Mach 20-29. No new date has been set.
• Best for Women Fair. The March 21 event has been postponed.
-Okanogan High School Dawg Stars production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” set to open March 26, is postponed.
• Okanogan County Retirees’ Association meeting. The event was set for March 27.
-A fundraiser for Miss Omak Stampede Shelby White, set for March 28, has been canceled.
-Brewster Chamber of Commerce meeting, set for April 2.
-Okanogan County Genealogical Society meeting, April 2, is canceled.
-Aero Methow Rescue Service fundraiser, set for April 4, is canceled.
• Okanogan Family Barter Faire. The May 15-17 spring fair near Tonasket has been canceled.
-All Methow Arts events through May. The Twisp office is closed temporarily.
-Okanogan Kiwanis Club is canceling its meetings until further notice.
-U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is closing his Washington, D.C., office to in-person meetings. Telephone and video meetings are being scheduled. Staff in district offices in Yakima and the Tri-Cities will meet with people by appointment only.
