NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes recently laid off 178 employees on a temporary/standby basis because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to unprecedented challenges our tribe is facing due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, we regrettably made the decision” to lay off the employees from April 20 to July 17, said a tribal announcement.
The Colville Business Council decided to cover the employees’ regular contributions to individual health insurance during that period.
“These lay-offs are caused by COVID-19 circumstances and they are not related to anyone’s individual performance,” said the announcement.
Under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the employees are eligible for unemployment benefits and will receive an additional $600 a week.
“This was the primary reason that council made this decision at this time,” said the council. “We wanted our employees who were laid off to have the maximum advantage of these expanded benefits under the CARES Act, which begin retroactively back to March 29.”
“The complexities and tensions that exist in the world of this pandemic have been delivered daily to tribal council through emails, webinars, teleconferences and video links,” said the tribe. “For the past month, council has been in chambers participating in all these communication mediums to influence federal and state legislation and policy in the development of stimulus packages.”
Because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order closing various segments of the economy, council members realized laying off employees was inevitable.
Colville Tribal Federal Corp. won’t have any casino revenue for April, May and June, with no certain reopening date, said the tribe.
CTFC laid off 400 employees.
“We decided to conserve tribal resources for future needs and to take advantage of stimulus funding,” said the tribe. “We directed administration to identify those employees whose salaries are funded with tribal dollars and those deemed non-essential for us to consider for a layoff or standby of their positions.”
The term “non-essential” is not a reflection of the importance of an employee, but instead reflects organizational requirements needed during emergent times, said the tribe.
“All our employees are essential, and therefore council postponed a lay-off until necessary,” the announcement said. “Our objective has been to keep everyone employed as long as possible.
“We also did not want to see the names of which employees would be laid off to remain objective. It turned out that 94 percent of these employees will receive more with unemployment than they would if they remained employed.”
