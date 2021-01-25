OLYMPIA - Serve Washington is accepting submissions to recognize and celebrate volunteers and helpers in communities across Washington.
The project honors formal and informal volunteer efforts, and strives to highlight the many ways Washingtonians strengthened communities and state by contributing their time and talents in 2020, said a Serve Washington announcement.
Anyone can submit a volunteer or “helper” story, said the announcement. Stories may capture any form of volunteerism: neighbors helping neighbors, AmeriCorps, Senior Corps or other national service, and those who lent a hand to meet the challenges 2020 presented.
“We will honor and recognize the service of individuals, groups and organizations by highlighting selected stories on Serve Washington’s social media” in April in conjunction with National Volunteer Week, said the agency.
Stories may be submitted until 5 p.m. March 1 at http://bit.ly/3qaedeb.
Serve Washington, the bipartisan, governor-appointed commission on national and community service, provides leadership and vision alongside local volunteer organizations, civic and community groups and units of government to make service a part of the lives of all Washingtonians, said the agency.
