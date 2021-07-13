OMAK – Volunteers are sought for Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare’s community advisory committee.
Committee members meet to share comments and ideas to help maximize the quality and availability of behavioral health services throughout Okanogan County. Topics include access to services, service needs and capacity, and opportunities for enhancement.
Individuals on the committee will be representative of the diversity of county residents, have a variety of interests and expertise and include geographic representation from various areas of the county.
Those interested will be asked to complete an application providing contact information and knowledge of or interest in community behavioral health.
Applications are available at 509-826-8580 or cbranch@okbhc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.