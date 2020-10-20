TONASKET – Volunteers are sought to help unload fire relief supplies Oct. 27 in at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.
Liberty Disaster Relief Services, a non-profit corporation based in Lacey, plans to deliver a tractor-trailer load of supplies that day.
Distribution will be coordinated by Stacey Storm of the cultural center. Those interested in volunteering to unload supplies are asked to contact Storm at 509-322-5475.
Information about donations or the group is available from Executive Director Allan Acosta, 360-556-4642 or on the group’s Facebook page.
