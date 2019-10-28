OKANOGAN – Voters in Okanogan County are being asked to increase the sales tax to pay for improvements to emergency radio communications systems and facilities.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office operates the facilities through its dispatch department, with agencies all over the county relying on the communications system.
The measure – Proposition 2 – seeks a 0.2 percent increase and is on the Nov. 5 ballot.
According to the sheriff’s office, the existing radio repeater equipment is based on 40-year-old technology, with manufacturer support ending in 2020. That means no replacement parts will be available for repairs.
Radio repeaters and the radio system are used by all fire, EMS and police first responders in Okanogan County, but that system is crowded because of a 19.6 percent increase in the volume of events from 2011-2018.
“Radio system failures due to old equipment equals increased risk to citizens, property damage, personal injury and risk of injury to first responders,” according to www.okcoec.com, a website set up by the sheriff’s office to provide information about the proposal.
Commissioners decided last summer to put the measure on the ballot, saying a combination of aging infrastructure and evolving technology require a substantial investment in the infrastructure to preserve the communications center’s ability to provide the necessary level of service to protect the health and safety of county residents and visitors.
In addition, commissioners noted that the Okanogan County dispatch center is a backup for Ferry County.
County officials note that sales tax is paid by both county residents and visitors.
Money from the increased tax, if approved, would be used to replace aged network hardware, improve network capacity and efficiency, offset dispatch operational cost, create a set-aside replacement fund and plan a dispatch facility.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said his office and the county commissioners “have concluded that the county’s emergency services communications infrastructure is at the end of its lifespan and is in need of significant upgrades over the next several years.”
Fire services, emergency medical services and law enforcement all use the same aging, single-channel communications system, which has not seen significant upgrading since the early 1970s and is now at risk of system failure, he said.
“Additionally, recent natural disaster events such as the Carlton and Okanogan complex fires have shown the system lacks enough capacity for multiple agencies to use the system simultaneously, creating an increased risk for first responders, and the residents and visitors of Okanogan County,” Hawley said.
Messages often have to be relayed from one unit or agency to another because of spotty coverage, said sheriff’s officials.
Agencies’ operating budgets and billing fund the current system for emergency services communications, with no maintenance or life cycle funding built in.
The emergency communications proposal has support from Okanogan County, the sheriff’s office, Aero Methow Rescue Service, Okanogan County Fire District Nos. 3 and 6, LifeLine Ambulance, Oroville and its police department, Okanogan-North Douglas County EMS Council, Coulee Dam, Okanogan, Pateros, Coulee Dam Police Department, Twisp and its police department, Winthrop and its marshal’s office, Tonasket, Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15 and Conconully.
The county’s dispatch/communications center is staffed 24 hours a day and is the primary public safety answering point for the county, according to sheriff’s office. It answers telephone calls and dispatches first responders for 32 law enforcement, fire and emergency services agencies across the county.
“We are the only county in Washington with the challenge of providing radio communications covering four mountain passes crossed by state highways,” said a social media post by the office. “Of those four mountain passes (Washington Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Disautel Pass, Wauconda Pass), we provide radio communications coverage that first responders need on both sides of three of these mountain passes.”
Last year, the dispatch center fielded a total of 86,474 phone calls, according to year-end statistics. Among those were 21,881 calls to 911 and 64,593 administrative calls, according to dispatch statistics.
Incoming calls totaled 64,027, with 42,146 of them being administrative. Outgoing calls numbered 17,903, all of them administrative, while there were 4,544 internal calls.
For all agencies, the sheriff’s office dispatched personnel for 31,604 incidents in 2018 – the most in any of the past six years. That was up from 29,677 in 2017.
