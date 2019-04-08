OKANOGAN – Voters in Okanogan County may be asked in November to decide on a sales tax increase to pay for upgrades to the emergency services communications infrastructure.
Either a 0.1 percent or 0.2 percent increase would be considered. Commissioners have not yet taken action on putting a measure on the ballot.
In a late February resolution, commissioners said they recognize that a combination of aging infrastructure and evolving technology require a substantial investment in the communications infrastructure to preserve the communications center’s ability to provide the necessary level of service to protect the health and safety of county residents and visitors. In addition, commissioners noted that the Okanogan County dispatch center is a backup for Ferry County.
State law allows counties to place a sales tax request on the ballot for voter approval. Money would be used “solely for the purpose of providing funds for costs associated with financing, design, acquisition, construction, equipping, operating, maintaining, remodeling, repairing, re-equipping, and improvement of emergency communication systems,” said the resolution.
Commissioners directed staff to:
-Create an issue paper informing people about the need for communications infrastructure replacement and communications center upgrades, including projected costs.
-Support efforts of commissioners, designated staff and the county’s lobbyist to engage with members of the Legislature to inform them of the importance of passing House Bill 1653 and Senate Bill 5272 to increase the sales tax option from 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent.
HB 1653 is in the House Rules Committee. SB 5272 has passed the Senate and was scheduled for executive session yesterday, April 2, in the House Committee on Finance.
-Assist the prosecutor’s office in drafting appropriate language for a ballot measure for the November election authorizing collection of o.1 percent additional sales tax or, if either of the bills passes, an additional 0.2 percent sales tax.
If a measure goes to the ballot and is approved by voters, staff is directed to consult with the county auditor’s office to create a fund for receipt of the emergency communications sales tax.
The money would be used to replace aged network hardware, improve network capacity and efficiency, offset dispatch operational cost, create a set-aside replacement fund and plan a dispatch facility.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said his office and the county commissioners “have concluded that the county’s emergency services communications infrastructure is at the end of its lifespan and is in need of significant upgrades over the next several years.”
Fire services, emergency medical services and law enforcement all use the same aging, single-channel communications system, which has not seen significant upgrading since the early 1970s and is now at risk of system failure, he said.
“Additionally, recent natural disaster events such as the Carlton and Okanogan complex fires have shown the system lacks enough capacity for multiple agencies to use the system simultaneously, creating an increased risk for first responders, and the residents and visitors of Okanogan County,” Hawley said.
The county is working with various agencies to identify priorities and needs to meet current and future emergency communications requirements.
“This process will include discussions about funding the project, future operations and maintenance needs, and building capability to accommodate agencies that come to the county as part of state mobilization for wildfires, floods and other major events,” Hawley said. “Lastly, the stakeholder committee will validate agency requirements, set design requirements, and establish priorities for phased work and installation.”
Agencies’ operating budgets and billing fund the current system for emergency services communications, with no maintenance or life cycle funding built in.
“An increase to these costs to emergency service agencies and municipalities in order to fund required upgrades would cause a significant burden on stretched budgets,” Hawley said.
The stakeholder committee and the county are seeking support from each municipality for the proposed emergency communication sales tax. With support, a dedicated sales tax measure would be placed on the November ballot.
“The dedicated revenue would ensure a modern, supported emergency communications infrastructure with appropriate capacity and long-term sustainability,” Hawley said.
The county’s dispatch/communications center is staffed 24 hours a day and is the primary public safety answering point for the county, according to sheriff’s office. It answers telephone calls and dispatches first responders for 32 law enforcement, fire and emergency services agencies across the county.
“We are the only county in Washington with the challenge of providing radio communications covering four mountain passes crossed by state highways,” said a social media post by the office. “Of those four mountain passes (Washington Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Disautel Pass, Wauconda Pass), we provide radio communications coverage that first responders need on both sides of three of these mountain passes.”
The dispatch office has a department head, three team supervisors, nine dispatchers and a radio/information technology technician.
Last year, the dispatch center fielded a total of 86,474 phone calls, according to year-end statistics. Among those were 21,881 calls to 911 and 64,593 administrative calls, according to dispatch statistics.
Incoming calls totaled 64,027, with 42,146 of them being administrative. Outgoing calls numbered 17,903, all of them administrative, while there were 4,544 internal calls.
For all agencies, the sheriff’s office dispatched personnel for 31,604 incidents in 2018 – the most in any of the past six years. That was up from 29,677 in 2017.
In other recent years, there were 30,312 incidents dispatched in 2016, 29,255 in 2015, 28,392 in 2014, and 27,400 in 2013.
During July 2018, the center dispatched personnel to 3,143 incidents, the most of any month during the six years from 2013 to 2018 and nearly 10 percent of all incidents dispatched during the year.
