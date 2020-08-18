WENATCHEE – The Washington Apple Education Foundation will keep its officers for another year.
The foundation, the charity of the tree fruit industry, had its second video conference meeting of the year last week.
Elections of board members and officers had been postponed from the traditional May schedule with the intent that the August meeting would be in person. With the need to continue distance communications, elections went ahead by video.
Dale Hall and Irene Birdsall of Wenatchee and Nate Fulton and Tyler Price of Yakima were elected to three-year terms on the board. All four have been involved in the tree fruit industry for multiple years and have a volunteer history with WAEF.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, officers were asked to remain in their roles for an additional year.
Chris Willett, Wenatchee, was elected to serve a second year as chairman. Jeff Fagg, Moses Lake, was elected vice chairman and Laurie Knebusch, Yakima, was elected secretary, both for their second years.
Dwaine Brown, Selah, was elected treasurer for a seventh year. Bob Mast, Wenatchee, will remain on the executive committee as immediate past chairman.
Six current board members were elected to serve additional three-year terms: Bart Gebers, Wenatchee; Darrin Belton, Zillah; Dennis Bigness, Pasco; LaVerne Bergstrom; Fagg and Knebusch.
Retiring board members James Foreman, Wenatchee, and Ruth Pringle, Naches, were recognized earlier in August. Foreman was elected to the board in 2014 and became chairman in 2017. Pringle joined the board in 2002 and served as chairwoman in 2009.
