OMAK — Police officers executed a search warrant in the county between Omak and Riverside based upon probable cause developed by Officer Logan Hedden.

A second search warrant for the day was performed resulting in a prohibited felon being found in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, two additional shotguns, ammunition and an assortment of narcotics packaged for sale and distribution. The suspect was booked into the Okanogan County jail for a myriad of charges.

