OMAK — Police officers executed a search warrant in the county between Omak and Riverside based upon probable cause developed by Officer Logan Hedden.
A second search warrant for the day was performed resulting in a prohibited felon being found in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, two additional shotguns, ammunition and an assortment of narcotics packaged for sale and distribution. The suspect was booked into the Okanogan County jail for a myriad of charges.
The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.
“I again want to commend our officers for working together to develop investigative leads, coordinating our limited staff resources and delivering excellent police work resulting in getting fentanyl off of our streets,” Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen said. “The existing drug endemic along with current legislative approach had made it difficult to hold individuals accountable for drug related offenses which results to much of the criminal behaviors impacting our community.
“Both of today’s warrants were for repeat offenders who demonstrated a lack of regard for the safety and security of persons and property,” he said. “Our investigative load is exceptionally high which directly effects our department’s ability to provide immediate response to every call that comes into dispatch.
Christensen said all calls are prioritized in an effort to maintain safety and security while also completing extensive investigations to get dangerous individuals off the streets.
