WENATCHEE – The second Washington Apple Week will be Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.
The global event will span 19 countries and feature activities to connect consumers with the source of their food through education, build excitement for the arrival of new-season Washington apples, said the Washington Apple Commission.
“From Our Trees to Your Table” will focus on educating consumers on the diversity of varieties available, the process of growing the world-class quality apples, and the health benefits of regularly eating Washington apples, said the commission.
Layering eye-catching in-store displays, the commission will focus on creating an interactive experience through digital media. Social media, online contests, influencer partnerships, educational videos, livestream cooking demonstrations and more will bring the goodness of Washington apples directly to international consumers at home, said the commission.
Viewers can join in by following the #WashingtonAppleWeek hashtag.
“This is an exciting opportunity to connect with customers and unify apple lovers across different oceans, borders and continents,” said Rebecca Lyons, international marketing director. “The ability to engage with consumers with an amplified digital approach helps bridge the gap during a challenging time, and it opens new doors to provide content that will add value to our customer’s daily lives.”
The state’s 1,260 apple growers produce eight core varieties: Gala, Red Delicious, Fuji, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Cripps Pink, Golden Delicious and Cosmic Crisp.
Washington is the leading producer of fresh apples in the U.S., growing 65 percent of the nation’s apples annually and exporting to more than 60 international markets.
