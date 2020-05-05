OLYMPIA - Washington Mask Challenge was launched last week by Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib.
The statewide initiative encourages Washingtonians to make, wear and donate homemade cloth face masks to help protect people from coronavirus.
The program is a partnership between the State of Washington, United Way and Serve Washington, which will provide homemade mask donations from the general public to organizations in need throughout the state.
Nursing homes, homeless shelters, grocery stores, food banks and other organizations will receive masks through the program, said Habib. Although these organizations regularly work with at-risk populations, they are requesting cloth masks rather than medical-grade masks, because the latter are reserved for front line health care providers.
The Washington Mask Challenge website, WAmaskchallenge.org, provides instructions on how to make simple cloth face masks and a centralized platform for coordinating donations.
“From grocery store workers making sure we have access to food, to those working at homeless shelters caring for the most vulnerable among us, people are risking their health and safety every day to provide essential services to their fellow Washingtonians,” said Habib. “This is our chance to support them in a small but meaningful way.”
Gov. Inslee urged Washingtonians to participate in the Washington Mask Challenge.
“While Washingtonians are staying home and staying healthy, they can support those working on the front lines by participating in the Washington Mask Challenge,” he said. “I thank Lt. Gov. Habib for leading this effort, and I ask my fellow Washingtonians to use this as an opportunity to give back to those who have kept all of us afloat through this difficult time.”
Washington Mask Challenge follows new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health guidance advising the general public to wear masks while performing essential tasks outside the home.
Habib said masks are not meant as a replacement for social distancing or proper hand washing.
