OLYMPIA – Washington has more than 7.5 million residents, according to an annual estimate from the state Office of Financial Management.
The tally, as of April 1, was an estimated 7,546,400 residents.
Strong population growth continues in Washington with the state adding 118,800 people over the past year, a 1.6 percent increase. Migration continues to be the primary driver behind Washington’s population growth, said the office.
From 2018 to 2019, net migration - people moving in minus people moving out - was 90,100, up by 3,300 from last year. Net migration accounted for 76 percent of the state’s population growth, with natural increase (births minus deaths) responsible for the other 24 percent.
Most of the growth is concentrated in the five largest metropolitan counties – Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane.
