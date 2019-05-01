LOUP LOUP - Motorists traveling Highway 20 over Loup Loup Pass can expect delays because of a washout out.
"At this time, State Route 20 is being flagged with one lane of traffic," Okanogan County Emergency Management said Wednesday morning. "Washington State Department of Transportation is on scene assessing the situation."
The washout is about 10 miles west of Okanogan at milepost 222.4, just west of Rock Creek.
A portion of Highway 20 was closed in April 2017 because of similar flooding. The road didn't fully reopen until July 10, 2017.
Editor's note: This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
