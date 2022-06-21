MOUNT VERNON – The water outlook improved this spring from initial predictions, with the most recent forecasts through the end of June showing a likely chance for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation statewide.
Water supply and predictions are outlined in the June 1 Washington Water Supply Outlook Report.
“Rare April snow was followed by record May rain, accompanied by very cold temperatures,” according to the report, which is the last one for the season. “Mountain snowpack failed to meet normal melt curves, driving the calculated percent of normal to near-record levels in most basins of Washington.
“These conditions are extremely rare in the state, only precedented in scale by the 2010-2011 water year, which set all state level maximum melt out dates,” said the report.
Statewide, June 1 SNOTEL water monitoring readings were 190 percent of normal.
Unseasonably cool temperatures and above-normal precipitation mean snow is staying in the mountains later than normal.
But in eastern Washington, most snow has melted, with only a handful of the highest elevation sites holding onto their snow, the report said.
For the upper Columbia River basin, June precipitation was 133 percent of average, while the water year through June 1 showed 105 percent of average precipitation.
Stream flow for the basin had a 109-175 percent of exceeding the average forecast amount.
The Similkameen River at Nighthawk showed 72 percent of average June stream flow as of June 1, while the Okanogan at Tonasket and the Methow at Pateros both were at 67 percent.
Continued rain into June led the rivers to rise.
According to the National Weather Service, the Okanogan River at Tonasket was at 14.09 feet on June 12 – just slightly above the “action” stage of 14 feet for flooding. Minor damage flood stage is 15 feet.
By mid-day June 19, the river had dropped to 12.92 feet.
The Similkameen River was at 10.68 feet on June 12 and had dropped to 9.32 feet by 12:30 p.m. June 19. Flood stage is 14 feet.
The Methow River near Pateros was at 7.74 feet at mid-day June 12 and 6.24 feet at 12:15 p.m. June 19. Food stage is 10 feet.
June continues to be a rainy month for the Okanogan Valley and surrounding area, with rain falling and scattered thunderstorms occurring last weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s are predicted through this week in the mid-Okanogan Valley area.
About three inches of snow fell on Sherman Pass in Ferry County on June 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Additional details for Okanogan County drainages and snow sites were not included in the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service water outlook report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.