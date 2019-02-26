OKANOGAN - A Davenport company will make improvements to the city’s water system, the city council decided Feb. 19.

DW Excavating will do the work for $598,051.01. The contract award is contingent upon concurrence from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency, which is providing the bulk of financing.

According to city documents, the project would include installation of 1,715 feet of six-, eight- and 12-inch water main; 1,120 feet of one- and two-inch water service pipe; three fire hydrant assemblies; valves, fittings and appurtenances; building demolition; valve vault removal, and surface restoration.

The project, set to start this spring, will take place in different parts of the south end of town, including Gordon Street, South Second Avenue from Conconully Street to Gordon Street, Fourth Avenue and Queen Street, and Murray Street.

DW Excavating submitted the lowest bid among seven bidders. The high bid was from Cates and Erb, Omak, for $1.015 million.

The engineer’s estimate was $668,000.

Okanogan is taking out a $622,000 loan from the federal government for the project.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $832,000, with $622,000 coming from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, $65,000 from the state Public Works Board and $145,000 from the city, said City Clerk Craig Attwood.

A resolution formalizing the USDA loan was approved by the city council during its Feb. 5 meeting.

During the Feb. 19 meeting, the council OK’d interim financing with North Cascades Bank. Because the city’s loan request with Rural Development exceeds $500,000, the federal agency requires interim financing to be in place until the USDA loan closes.

The North Cascades loan will be for a maximum of $622,000, the same amount approved by USDA, and would mature in one year from the closing date. Pre-payment is allowed. The annual interest rate is 3.2 percent.

Council also approved a contract amendment with Gray and Osborne Inc. engineers, Yakima, for construction administration and inspection services for the project. The maximum for the firm’s work is $62,500.

A revenue bond for $622,000 also was authorized by the council.

In January, the city contracted with Foster Pepper, Seattle, to represent it in preparing revenue bonds for the project.

The city will pay $9,800 for bond counsel services relating to authorization, issuance and delivery of $622,000 in revenue bonds. The bonds would be prepared by Foster Pepper on behalf of the city as collateral to the USDA.

Bonds would be sold only if the city were to default on the loan, Attwood said.

In other business, the council:

-Approved an agreement with North Central Testing and Inspection, Omak, for materials testing on the upcoming Pine Street overlay project. The city will pay $9,649 for compaction, concrete and asphalt testing, and administration.

Funding for the agreement is through the state Department of Transportation federal highways fund, 86.5 percent, and state Transportation Improvement Board, 13.5 percent.

-Learned the Omak-Okanogan Tree Board decided to observe Arbor Day in Okanogan at 11 a.m. April 26. The tree in front of North Cascades Bank, xxx, is proposed for replacement.

-Awarded the 2019-21 janitorial services contract to Sprint’s Natural Carpet and Upholstery Dry Cleaning, xxx. The firm submitted the lowest quote, $550 per month, among three received.

The contract covers cleaning city hall and the library.

-Learned Business Week for Okanogan and Omak high schools’ juniors will begin March 8 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex.

-Learned Mayor Jon Culp wrote a letter of encouragement to Okanogan County TV District No. 1 commissioners to work toward a solution that results in the return and expansion of over-the-air broadcast television services to best serve city and regional residents.

-Learned there’s the possibility of an “Oxford House” in the county to serve as a sobriety residence.