OLYMPIA – The Washington State Auditor’s Office has issued a finding against Curlew Water-Sewer District No. 1 over alleged misappropriation and loss of public funds.
The auditor’s office was notified Feb. 23, 2021, by the district of a potential loss of funds, according to an audit report issued May 26. The report covered the period from Sept. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020.
The district’s contracted operator, who was responsible for operations such as purchasing equipment, announced his resignation Oct. 20, 2020, with an effective date of Dec. 31, 2020.
After the resignation announcement, the district inventoried its equipment and identified several items as missing, said the audit report.
The district said it paid the operator, who was not identified in the report, $15,738 for equipment purchases, using grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The purchases were listed on expense invoices but weren’t actually made, the audit report said.
On Nov. 23, 2020, district commissioners met with the operator to discuss the missing equipment and gave him until Dec. 14, 2020, to return the missing equipment or the funds.
The auditor’s office reviewed information from the district and found:
-The district paid the operator for equipment he intended to purchase, not for goods or services already provided.
-The operator applied a 15 percent surcharge related to the unpurchased equipment, for an additional $1,601. District commissioners disagreed on whether the surcharge was acceptable to include in reimbursement requests.
-The district’s total loss was $16,943. Because of errors in the district’s calculations, its reported loss was $1,205 less than what the state auditor’s investigation found.
In August 2021, the auditor’s office interviewed the former operator, who said commissioners were aware he could not afford to purchase equipment and wait for reimbursements, according to the report. He also allegedly said the district didn’t have money to make the purchases itself, which is why it needed grant reimbursement funds first.
The operator told the auditor’s office he didn’t make some purchases, but returned the grant funds and surcharge amounts to the district in December 2020. The auditor’s office said the district confirmed receiving the reimbursement in two installment payments.
The auditor’s office said it issued a finding because the district’s internal controls were inadequate to safeguard public resources.
According to the auditor’s office, the district:
-Did not have a written contract with the operator to set contracted service compensation expectations and procedures.
-Prepaid the operator for the equipment. “This not only put the district at risk for paying for items that will never be purchased, but it also a violation of state law,” said the auditor’s office.
-Did not provide oversight to determine whether the operator had purchased all equipment and did not inventory the equipment.
At a minimum, the auditor’s office said the district should establish written agreements for all contracted vendors, ensure payments are only for services vendors provided or products the district received, and comply with state law that prohibits advance payment for services unless pursuant to a contract.
In response, the district said it entered an agreement with Ferry County Department of Public Works, which now oversees the district’s daily operations, including billing and payables. The county also is working with the district’s accountant on a budget.
The district also now follows the county’s procurement policy for purchases, it said.
A new operator works part time with the water-sewer district and part time with the county public works department, and any purchases must go through the public works department and county commissioners, according to the district’s response.
In addition, the district is purchasing new software to track billings and payments, and is doing an inventory of department assets.
“The county has been working on building better relationships by reaching out to other entities such as the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and the (state) Department of Ecology,” said the district.
