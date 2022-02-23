OLYMPIA – A free webinar is planned Feb. 26 on indigenous land management, insect and diseases advice, and preparing trees for climate change.
The state Department of Natural Resources and the Washington State University Extension forestry program are teaming up to take their forest owners’ winter school classes online, providing more than 20 free, expert-led classes for people to learn more about their forests, from climate change to wildlife habitat to insects and diseases.
The program will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom. Many of the classes will be tailored to the different needs of landowners both east and west of the Cascades, said DNR. The family-friendly event has classes suitable for first-time forest owners and for folks whose families have owned their land for generations.
Class topics include increasing tree resiliency, current forest health issues, integrating agriculture and forestry, improving wildlife habitat, indigenous land management in the Pacific Northwest and more.
Anyone who is interested in participating should register even if they cannot view the sessions live, said DNR. Registered participants will receive links to the recordings of the sessions.
More information, including a complete list of topics, is at forestry.wsu.edu/webinars/onlinews. Registration is at bit.ly/WSUWinterSchool22.
