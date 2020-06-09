NESPELEM – Two webinars are planned to provide information about the upper Columbia River study.
The draft human health risk assessment will be discussed.
Webinars are planned at 5:30 p.m. June 10 and July 15. Registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/epa-upper-columbia-river-webinars-tickets-. Information is available at tan.robert@epa.gov or cindy.marchand@colvilletribes.com.
The webinars will provide an overview of:
-Background on the upper Columbia River study.
-What a human health risk assessment is.
-How the Environmental Protection Agency uses them.
-Results of the draft study area human health risk assessment.
Feedback on the draft assessment will be accepted through July 24 at tan.robert@epa.gov.
