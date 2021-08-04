OKANOGAN — Chanelle Carlin’s company, Okanogan-based Chanelle Carlin Weddings LLC, has been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings.
The award represents the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a wedding planning and registry brand and app, said Carlin.
This is the second year Chanelle Carlin Weddings has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.
Despite COVID-19 interrupting many 2020 weddings and social events, wedding professionals around the nation continued to support couples throughout their wedding planning journeys, she said. From adjusting future schedules to make way for postponed weddings, to helping couples host socially distanced weddings following state and local guidelines and restrictions with an increased focus on health and safety, the wedding industry rallied together in 2020.
The Knot 2021 Best of Weddings recognition honors vendors who went above and beyond to help couples navigate the global pandemic.
In 2021, 5 percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received the award.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by the Knot and each of the couples that allowed me to celebrate their marriage with them, especially during such a difficult year,” said Carlin, who is an ordained minister professional wedding officiant.
