OKANOGAN – Deputy Justin Weigel has been promoted to sergeant with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Weigel has been with the sheriff’s office since August 2012. Before that, he worked for the Colville Tribal Police Department.
On Nov. 21, several friends, family and sheriff’s office personnel were present for his promotion ceremony, said Sheriff Tony Hawley. His father, Bruce, pinned on the sergeant badge.
Justin Weigel also is a certified firearms instructor and field training deputy.
