OMAK – Two Omak women fell and were found lying on the floor last week as requests for police welfare checks turned into medical calls.
Police were called at 9:50 a.m. July 14 to a home on North Kenwood Street by a man concerned about his sister. He told police he hadn’t been able to reach her for a couple days and that it was very unusual not to be able to contact her.
Police went to the home and found all the doors locked.
“After knocking I heard yelling on the inside,” wrote Sgt. Darren Duncan in his report. “She said she had fallen and needed help.”
Duncan removed an air conditioner and entered the home to find the woman had fallen and broken her arm.
She was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital by LifeLine Ambulance.
Later that day, at 6:37 p.m., police were called to a home on Crystal Place West for a welfare check on another woman.
Officer Gary Miller, in his report, wrote that he was asked to check on an elderly woman.
A man said the woman hadn’t been seen all day, shades were still closed and the woman missed picking up her delivered lunch. The man said he’s been trying to contact the woman all day, to no avail, and had called the woman’s son, who also had been trying to reach the woman.
Miller was given permission to kick in the door, if necessary, to get inside, he wrote. He found all the doors deadbolted. The man who called police opened the garage and Miller eventually kicked in the door separating the garage from the house.
Inside, he found the woman on the ground, where she had been most of the day. He helped her up and called LifeLine to check her; she was transported.
