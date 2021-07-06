EAST WENATCHEE – No bids were received by the Douglas County Public Utility District for a project to build a new well at the Wells Hatchery.
PUD commissioners learned of the lack of bids during their June 28 meeting.
The proposal calls for drilling a production well, developing and testing it, equipping it and connecting it to the main pipeline, plus excavation and site restoration.
In other business, commissioners heard bid opening results rehabilitating Unit 10 trash racks at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Bids will be evaluated before an award recommendation is made.
The next meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. July 12 at the district’s East Wenatchee Office.
