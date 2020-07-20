EAST WENATCHEE – Revenue refunding bonds issued for the Wells Hydroelectric Project will be called prior to maturity.
The Douglas County Public Utility District commission authorized the bond redemption during their July 13 meeting.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted work and final payment to Platt Electric for low resistance grounding equipment for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All work is complete and meets bid specifications.
-Authorized land use permits for the Okanogan County Public Utility District for use of Douglas PUD lands for an existing guy pole, anchor, aerial wire, power poles and perch pole.
-Authorized a land use permit for Lonnie and Molly Jo Dixon, Okanogan, for use of project lands for existing agricultural activities.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network fiber optics system. The network has 5,814 end users.
-Rescheduled the Aug. 31 meeting to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Bridgeport office.
-Set the next meeting for 1:30 p.m. July 27 at the East Wenatchee office. The office is closed to the public in response to COVID-19 guidance from the state. To comply with the Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda on the district website under “Latest News” on July 24.
