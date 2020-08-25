OLYMPIA – Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been reported in two eastern Washington counties.
The infected mosquitoes were found in Benton and Yakima counties. No human cases have been reported, but now is the time to take precautions to prevent disease, said the state Department of Health.
Seven positive samples have been reported in Washington so far this year.
In past years, the virus has been detected across the state. In Washington, West Nile virus season starts as early as July and can last until early October.
The disease can be serious or fatal, and can affect people, horses, birds and other animals. It is almost always spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, said the health department.
Mosquitoes become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus. There is no evidence the virus can be spread by direct contact with infected people or animals.
People are advised to:
-Use an effective, Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent.
-Cover up by wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.
-Avoid mosquito prime time. Many mosquitoes bite in the evening between dusk and dawn.
-Mosquito-proof the home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside, reduce mosquito-breeding areas by emptying standing water from flower pots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths on a regular basis.
Most people infected with West Nile virus do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment. Fewer, about one in 150 people infected, will have more severe symptoms that may include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, paralysis and coma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.