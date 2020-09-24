YAKIMA – The first two cases of West Nile virus in Washington this year have been reported by the Yakima County and Benton-Franklin health districts.
A Yakima County resident, a man in his 50s, was hospitalized because of the infection. A Benton County resident, a man in his 60s, was not hospitalized.
West Nile virus can be a serious, even fatal, illness, said the state Department of Health. It can affect people, horses, birds and other animals.
It’s almost always spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, said health officials. Mosquitoes become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus.
There is no evidence that West Nile virus spreads by direct contact with infected people or animals.
Most infected people do not get sick, while about one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment. About one in 150 people infected will have more severe symptoms, which may include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, paralysis and coma.
“Spending time outdoors can help with social distancing to prevent COVID-19, but it can also put you at risk for mosquito-borne disease,” said state epidemiologist Hanna Oltean. “People throughout Washington should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.”
