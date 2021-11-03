WASHINGTON, D.C. – Whitestone Reclamation District has received $900,000 in federal funding to help increase water efficiency.
The money is part of the Water SMART Initiative, a joint effort between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Reclamation. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provides targeted environmental quality incentives program funding for farmers and ranchers, who work with irrigation districts, water districts and other organizations funded by the bureau.
“These grants – which are awarded as our district and many like it across the country face devastating drought conditions – will allow for necessary improvements and for our local water operators to continue to efficiently deliver water to our rural communities and producers,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
Whitestone Reclamation District used two grants to reduce water loss from seepage and evaporation by lining canals or replacing them with pipe, which allowed increased efficiency from pressurizing the system. The improvements resulted in saving at least 331 acre-feet of water per year from needing to be withdrawn from Toats Coulee Creek, said Newhouse.
Okanogan Conservation District will work with the district to measure and help monitor flow rates before and after the upgrades and estimate benefits to the fish, wildlife and wetlands in the area.
Outreach activities include efforts to reach Hispanic owners and or operators in the area.
With additional Natural Resources Conservation Service assistance, more sections of the aging canal and other infrastructure may be lined, piped or upgraded and farmers will be able to improve irrigation water management for fruit trees, hay and pasture, according to Newhouse.
The funds also will help improve energy use efficiency and crop productivity and health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.