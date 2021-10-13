BRIDGEPORT — Michael Knox’s crusade against the City of Bridgeport continues as he is petitioning for signatures outside of the city post office.
Knox’s current petition of signatures, which sits around 17 names long, follows behind a recall petition that he filed against the city council earlier this year. That recall failed and was dismissed by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian C. Huber on the grounds that the allegations were “legally and factually insufficient,” according to court documents.
The recall effort was started by Knox, a Bridgeport local, in November 2020 when he requested copies of annual reports for the city’s Transportation Benefit District after wondering what the $20 annual vehicle registration fee was being spent on. The city told Knox it did “not have records responsive to (his) request.”
After a back-and-forth between city officials and Knox regarding the documents, Knox chose to initiate the recall petition. After it failed, he pursued the idea of a compulsory petition to force the city to produce annual reports. That compulsory petition to force Bridgeport to produce reports was also denied by Huber.
A public records request made by Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires for those same documents was met with a similar response.
“So, just to be clear, it is my understanding that the city ‘does not have records that are responsive’ to my request because the annual reports were never issued (per city municipal code 2.52.020 and RCW 36.73.160(2)), and never published in a newspaper of record (per RCW 65.16.030),” Hires wrote to the city in an email. “Is that why the city cannot fulfill my public records request?”
“Correct,” wrote City Clerk Judy Brown.
The requested reports are listed as a requirement of TBDs within state law. They are to include the “status of transportation costs, transportation improvement expenditures, revenues, and construction schedules,” according to state law. The reports are supposed to be issued to the public and local newspapers of record, but this has not been done for any of Bridgeport’s TBDs fiscal years since its creation.
This issue is not wholly unique to Bridgeport, in fact, the city of Bridgeport serves as a lens into a larger problem with TBDs across the state of Washington — oversight and regulation. Because even though the reports are required by state law, there is no state agency officially charged with oversight of a TBD, regulations or guidelines regarding reports, or enforcement of their production.
The closest a TBD comes to oversight or regulation, according to Sen. Brad Hawkins, R–East Wenatchee, is with the city council or county commission that created it.
“The legislative authority of the local government creating the Transportation Benefit District – such as a city council or county commission – serves as the governing body of the district with an oversight role,” Hawkins said. “As elected members of their jurisdiction, they are accountable to the people.”
Hawkins was the only one, of six local legislators contacted by The Chronicle, to reply to a request for comment regarding TBDs and their lack of oversight. The email, sent Oct. 1, included the following four questions:
• Does this seem like a problem?
• If so, is this something that will need to be addressed in legislation?
• What would the easiest/simplest next steps be for this? Providing an agency already in place with oversight, like the SAO, WSTC or WSDOT? Amending the original bill? Something else?
• Any general comments on TBDs etc. that you might have as well are welcome.
The other five legislators — Rep. Keith Goehner, R–Dryden, Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R–Republic, Rep. Joel Kretz, R–Wauconda, Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Sen. Shelly Short, R–Addy — did not respond by press time.
Hawkins’ response did not answer any of the first three questions, it did though, provide some state agencies he believed might have some oversight as well as general insight into TBDs.
The lack of formal oversight from a third party, alongside no true regulations or guidelines for annual reports, has led to differing criteria for publication from TBD to TBD across the state.
An examination of different TBDs’ annual reports in Washington shows varying degrees of specificity and content.
The city of Everett’s 2020 TBD annual report details starting and ending balances, revenues, expenditures, and details on their paving project including which streets were worked and how. Other cities, like Bridgeport, haven’t filed any annual reports at all, or are somewhere between the two.
A common theme amongst nearly all Washington TBDs arises once a city or county has assumed the powers of its local TBD. This process, completed through local ordinances as outlined in state law, includes the cities recognition of the fact they’ve assumed all of the TBDs “rights, powers, functions, and obligations.” This would also result in the TBD no longer being a separate entity, according to the Municipal Research Services Center.
Most cities, like North Bend for example, have annual reports up to the year the TBD was assumed, and then include the information – sometimes partially, sometimes all – from the reports in their city’s annual budget. However, due to a lack of oversight and/or guidelines, how this information is labeled, formatted, or even whether it’s included, varies from city to city.
The MRSC, a nonprofit organization, is geared towards assisting local governments across the state by “providing legal and policy guidance on any topic,” according to their website. This would include the formation of TBDs and the assumption of their powers by the forming city or county.
In response to an interview request regarding advice the MRSC provides to cities, counties and TBD boards, MRSC Communications Manager Ingrid de la Jara said they didn’t have the resources to fulfill an interview request.
“MRSC’s focus is on providing legal, finance, and policy guidance to local government entities in Washington State,” de la Jara said. “Although on some occasions we answer questions from the media, it is not often that we do because we don’t have the resources to fulfill all requests.”
Regardless of how a report might be filled out, Knox’s original issue with the city of Bridgeport is binary — whether an annual report has been published, or if it hasn’t.
“The city has essentially told me they won’t publish a report,” he said. “I want them to tell all the locals ‘no’ as well. What are they trying to hide?”
However, the information within the requested reports is the same as, or at least extremely similar to, the financial information contained within reports submitted to the state Auditor’s Office from Bridgeport. These annual reports are separate from the ones under RCW 36.73.160(2), and instead fall under RCW 43.09.230.
The reports were part of assessment audits completed by the Auditor’s Office for Bridgeport, two in 2018 and the most recent in 2021. The City of Bridgeport passed all three audits with zero findings.
The information that would be within the reports Knox has requested — revenues, expenditures and construction schedules — are contained within the audit reports to at least a bare minimum, mostly within the “Schedule 1’s” of the reports.
The audit reports show Bridgeport’s TBD had received just over $15,000 in TBD vehicle fees for 2017, $48,054 in 2018, $44,727 in 2019 and $44,549 in 2020.
These funds are administered and collected by the Department of Licensing, who then take an administration and collection fee of no more than 1 percent, before the remaining funds are given to the state treasurer, according to state law. The state treasurer then distributes proceeds back to TBDs on a monthly basis. Some vehicles, such as farm tractors and snowmobiles, are exempt from the vehicle tab fee, though some TBDs institute a sales and use tax (usually about 0.2 percent) instead of or alongside the vehicle fee.
Different TBDs institute varying dollar figures for their districts, though any increase over the minimum $20 must be approved by voters within the district. These funds, after working their way through the Department of Licensing and state treasurer, are then available for their appropriate districts to spend.
A basic expense sheet provided by city officials shows $202.84 in expenses for 2017, $10,666.27 for 2018, $25,992.64 for 2019, $20,865.98 for 2020 and $21,726.06 for 2021. A breakdown is included by project by year as well and is available upon request from the city.
Reports sent to the Auditor’s Office are made up of multiple documents, Schedule 1’s list basic inflow/outflow for funds while other documents answer standard audit questions. A section of information that would be in an annual report is not included or required within the auditor’s reports – projects and project costs.
The reports sent to the Auditor’s Office did include information on project projections, but no updated information on completed or ongoing projects.
The Schedule 1’s show how much money in total is included in expenditures but does not provide a breakdown of individual items. “C4” statements break Schedule 1 items down further, such as “fund increase” categories like “debt proceeds” and “custodial activities,” but again, no relevant details for specific construction projects.
State law, specifically RCW 36.73.160, the portion of the TBD law in question, has material change policy requirements and the annual reports within the same section. However, Auditor’s Office officials and the SAO website confirm that the annual report and material change portions of the RCW are not mutually exclusive and have no bearing on the other being produced.
TBDs are necessary cogs in the government ‘wheel,’ allowing cities and counties with declining funds the ability to pay for transportation improvements and street maintenance. However, like any portion of government, they require oversight and regulation to ensure jobs are done properly and that no room is left for subterfuge or personal gain.
The mayor of Bridgeport, Janet Conklin, said that next steps for the TBD depend on their Oct. 20 council meeting.
“The council will vote on whether they will assume the TBD into our street fund,” Conklin said. “If they do, a final Annual Report for the standalone TBD will be published in our paper of record and then future transactions will be handled at our regular council meetings.”
Conklin also extended an open invitation for everyone, whether at a council meeting or in a one-on-one, to discuss any issues they might have with the TBD or the city, or for a general discussion on a topic of their choosing.
An annual report from Bridgeport’s TBD will answer some questions, mostly for the previous year, but still leaves much to be desired on a statewide scale for TBDs in general. Basic information on revenue and projects within an annual budget might tick a box within state law — but whether it ‘ticks a box’ for what citizens expect from local government might still be up for debate.
