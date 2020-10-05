OLYMPIA - The federal government has made it easier for people to participate in the Women, Infants and Children program during the pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the waivers that allow the special supplemental nutrition program to offer remote services to participants. The extension, the third, will continue as long as there is a declared national public health emergency, according to the state Department of Health.
Waivers make it possible for Washington WIC to enroll new applicants, provide health screening, nutrition education and breastfeeding support, make referrals and issue food benefits by phone or video chat. WIC normally requires in-person meetings.
When WIC started offering all remote services in April, program participation grew by about 4 percent and the rate of missed appointments dropped from 15 percent to almost zero.
Washington WIC recently expanded the list of allowed foods to give families more choices and introduced the WIC shopper app. More than 90 percent of WIC families now use the app to help them pick out the right foods, said the health department.
The app has parenting tips and recipes that are great for all young families, not just those on WIC, said health officials.
WIC services can be located by texting “WIC” to 96859, visiting the online ParentHelp123 ResourceFinder or calling the Help Me Grow WA Hotline at 800-322-2588.
