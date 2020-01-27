COULEE CITY - A Wilbur man was injured Jan. 22 when his car went off Highway 2 northeast of Coulee City in the Fordair area.
Logan E. Elliott, 18, was westbound at 10:24 a.m. on Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 155 when his car went off the road’s right side, rolled over several times and came to rest on its side facing east, said the Washington State Patrol.
He was driving too fast for conditions and was cited for second-degree negligent driving, the patrol said.
Elliott was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was damaged and was towed by Jeff’s Towing Recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.