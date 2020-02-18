AENEAS VALLEY - Take a drive east of Tonasket and you may see wild horses grazing amongst the rolling hills of Aeneas Valley. Some call them a nuisance, while other say the equine are part of the wildlife experience.
“People who’ve been (living) up here for quite a long time don’t like these horses,” said Carol Johnson, a local resident who operates 9 Wild Horses, a program in which she helps to break and re-home feral horses. “I thought I was on this planet all by myself.”
Johnson said one small herd comprised of nine adult horses is where her passion began.
“When I met this herd a few years ago, they were being shot at, chased by ATVs, dirt bikes and drones,” she said. “I started feeding them to keep this one herd close and hopefully safe so people wouldn’t hurt them.
“ I realized that colts and fillies got kicked out of the herd at about a year old (or less) so I started finding homes for the babies at around 6 months old, while letting the adults keep that which is most precious to them — their family and their freedom.”
Since beginning her work with the herd, Johnson said she has helped find homes for 32 young horses so far.
“This herd only grows as fillies kicked out of other herds are picked up by this stallion,” she said. “I have also been sharing what I am doing to try and encourage more local folks to help save other Highland herds from destruction.”
She said some of her horses have found homes from as far away as Pasco, Blaine,
Snohomish and Oregon.
She said her herd is one of about 10 in the valley.
While some of the local residents don’t appreciate the wild horses in the valley, Johnson said some residents became outraged late last year after a person visiting the valley apparently shot and killed a black and white stallion paint.
“Everyone recognized the black and white paint,” she said. “It really hit people up here hard … that somebody that doesn’t even live around here can go out and shoot one of these guys.”
Dave Yarnell, Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy and former county animal officer, said stallions are the most dangerous of the feral horses and cause disruption to domestic horse ranches and backyard mares.
“The horse that was shot was a stallion young and apparently ready to breed with whatever mares he could find,” he said. “The situation is that if people want to capture and re-home a feral horse, then they need to do it quickly and as safely as possible for both the animal and rescuer.
“If these horses continue to run at large unmanaged, some will be rescued, some will get sick or hurt and suffer, some will die,” Yarnell said. “The county has no funds to put toward feral horses, as I have tried to put together a rescue round-up in the past.”
Yarnell said feral (or wild) horses do not typically receive hoof care, vaccinations, dental care or training — all of which lead to problems ranging from public nuisance to extreme health problems and death.
“I have had to put a stallion down in the past because of an abscessed tooth that made it impossible for the horse to eat, leading to near starvation and a horrible infection that went into the sinuses,” he said.
Yarnell said he applauds Johnson for her efforts, but added fencing to contain the herd and other precautionary measures should be taken.
“Carol Johnson is doing what she thinks is best for the horses, I applaud that,” Yarnell said. “I just wish she would fence her property, keep the herd contained, stop the breeding and provide necessary care to the herd while waiting for adoption. This costs money, I know. That’s why we have so few rescues,” he said.
Johnson has launched a GoFundMe page to help with her operational costs (feed, supplies), which had already garnered $520 within the first few days of launching.
“During the coldest and most snow-covered days, this herd of nine adults gets three regular size bales of the 100-pound bales of hay a day,” she said. “Because September was so wet, the third cutting hay was mostly ruined to become deer feed or silage for cows. We have literally been able to watch the price of hay increase on a weekly basis.”
“The price has gone up to $265 and $300 per ton and that is over $800 per month just for hay,” Johnson said. “Grain is another $500 per month at about a bag of grain per day; that amounts to about $1,300 per month. Then we keep our fingers crossed that winter doesn’t go on forever like it did last year up here in the Highlands.”
To donate to 9 Wild Horses, see https://bit.ly/37pBX4e.
