OLYMPIA – Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz last week applauded both Senate and House 2021-23 budget proposals, which include $125 million to fund investments in wildfire response, forest restoration and community resilience:
“Their budgets – which make historic investments to fight and prevent catastrophic fires – are a credit to the coalition of firefighters, public health advocates, environmentalists, forest products businesses and others who have championed the need for urgent action to prevent the Evergreen State from turning charcoal black,” said Franz.
“This initial investment is a crucial step toward putting the boots on the ground and planes in the air we need to change the trajectory of our wildfire crisis.”
She said a one-time infusion of money won’t solve the long-term wildfire threat.
“As the state budget is negotiated over the next few weeks, I will continue working in partnership with legislators to secure a long-term funding solution,” she said.
House Bill 1168, which is in the Senate Ways and Means Committee, would create long-term funding of $125 million every two years to fund wildfire response, forest restoration and community resilience work throughout the state. The bill passed the House unanimously and was moved out of Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee March 25.
Franz also is advocating purchase of more aircraft, such as a Global Supertanker, a Boeing 747 capable of dropping 19,000 gallons of water or fire retardant on wildfires.
