OMAK - Preparedness classes are being offered for people who want to prepare for wildfires.
Two classes will be offered this fall; people may attend one or both of the classes, said organizers.
The first class, offered by Wenatchee Valley College continuing education and Okanogan Conservation District, is from 6-8 tonight, Oct. 23, at the college, 116 W. Apple Ave.
“Managing Your Forest Land for Wildfire and Wildlife” will cover how thinning, grazing and prescribed fire can reduce wildfire risks while also maintaining quality wildlife habitat, said an announcement from the two agencies.
Instructors will be Rob Lionberger and Ken Bevis from the state Department of Natural Resources.
This year, the class will include an Oct. 26 field trip to the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area near Loomis to see how the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is managing its forest lands for multiple benefits. Snacks and water will be provided; students can pack a lunch.
The field trip runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Fire Ready Home and Landscape” will cover the science of home ignitions and best practices to keep a home from igniting during a wildfire.
Since embers from wildfires can travel more than a mile from the main fire, homeowners in more developed areas or surrounded by irrigated agriculture can be at risk along with those in forested or sageland areas, said the agencies.
The class will be offered twice: from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 6.
Registration is through WVC Continuing Education by calling 509-682-6900, visiting wvc.edu/CED or in person with Cindie Martin at the Omak campus registration office. More information is at okanogancd.org/wildfire-education.
