Kretz proposal also would address forest health
OLYMPIA - Legislation passed the state House of Representatives last week would help prevent and fight devastating wildfires, according to Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda.
House Bill 1168 passed the House unanimously and now heads to the Senate.
Kretz, co-sponsor of the bill, called it a milestone in his years-long effort to protect constituents from the continuing devastation of massive wildfires.
“We average about $153 million per year in firefighting costs that will continue to go up if we do nothing,” said Kretz, whose district, which includes Okanogan County, has seen some of the state’s worst wildfires over the past six years. “However, there will be a much larger cost to our rural communities if we do nothing.
“While some regions have suffered through the majority of our major fires, most every city and town in our state has experienced the harmful effects of bad air quality as a result of catastrophic wildfire smoke. This bill is a solution that will help all Washingtonians.”
Kretz worked across the aisle and with Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz to see the bill through the legislative process on the House side. He said he’s hopeful that because the bill passed unanimously in the House, the Senate will look favorably on a bill “whose time has come.”
HB 1168 is a multi-pronged approach to preventing and responding to wildfires. It creates a dedicated account of about $125 million every biennium to spend on management and restoration efforts to make forests more fire resilient.
Possibilities include reducing fuel loads and creating firebreaks to stop swift-moving fires.
Money also would be spent on upgrading existing equipment, hiring and training more firefighters, and improving leadership and fire detection systems.
Wildfires burned more than a million acres in 2015, about half of them in Okanogan County. In 2020, the Department of Natural Resources responded to more than 1,850 wildfires, more than any year this decade.
Kretz said he knows families in his district living in trailers who have not fully recovered from the 2015 wildfires. As part of his efforts to educate his legislative colleagues on the long-lasting effects of the fires, he invited a bipartisan group of lawmakers in 2019 to visit northeast Washington and see the devastation firsthand.
One of those legislators was Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, who co-sponsored the bill with Kretz. The two legislators worked with Franz to bring everyone to the table at the beginning of the process to work out major issues, said Kretz.
“We live in a very politicized world right now,” said Kretz. “But I think this legislation is an example of what can be done when we leave politics and egos at the door, and take into account what the people on the ground need, first and foremost.
“This may be the most important, impactful piece of legislation I’ve worked on in my entire legislative career,” said Kretz. “The fact is, it couldn’t have been done without assistance from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle.
“This has been a collaborative process from the beginning. In the end, homes, land, and lives will be saved as a result of this legislation.”
The 105-day, 2021 remote legislative session is scheduled to end April 25.
