PULLMAN – An online wildfire 101 workshop will be today, March 23.
The workshop, which starts at 6 p.m., is coordinated by the state Department of Natural Resources and Washington State University Extension’s forestry program.
It should appeal to people in Okanogan County “and because the springtime is among the best times for wildfire preparation and planning work,” said DNR spokesman Kenny Ocker.
The free webinar will feature WSU Extension Forester Sean Alexander, and a group of DNR staff – Guy Gifford, Northeast Region landowner assistance forester and fire prevention and Firewise coordinator; Rob Lionberger, our eastern Washington stewardship forester; Ken Bevis, statewide stewardship wildlife biologist, and Ashley Blazina, statewide community wildfire preparedness coordinator.
Registration details are available at forestry.wsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.