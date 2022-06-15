OMAK – Wildfires present a serious hazard to many communities and states around the United States, especially in Okanogan County. This year already, the U.S. is seeing fire counts and burned acres far above the year-to-date, 10-year average.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center show that as of May 24 – starting Jan. 1, 2022 – the U.S. has already seen 26,688 fires accounting for more than 1.7 million acres of burned land.
In Washington last year, more than 1,800 wildfires were reported, burning across about 674,000 acres of land, according to the Northwest Coordination Center.
Three large, new fires started recently across the nation, along with nine large fires that remained uncontained. Currently affected states this year include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico and Texas.
Other states, like California, have seen a spur of fires start within the last month, including more than six that started within a 48-hour period in mid-May. California generally sees its peak wildfire season sometime between July and October.
In Washington, the wildfire season tends to begin in July and runs to September.
No stranger
Okanogan County is no stranger to wildfires. Last year, the county had nearly half of all major wildfires in the state and lost nearly as many acres as out-of-county fires combined. Lighting was the cause for most of the fires, with others being unknown or unlisted.
A recent Washington Post article outlined properties with significant wildfire risk based on ZIP code, that map showing most of the county at more than 50 percent significant risk.
The Chronicle, in an earlier story, looked at updated drought advisories for Washington and Okanogan County which painted most of the county in a drought advisory. It also made Okanogan County of the few to still have a watershed, Water Resource Inventory Area 49, with a drought declared.
Early forecasts through August already predict most days to have temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Those who have lived in the county in the past also know that lightning is not an uncommon occurrence.
A multitude of factors play into when and where a wildfire hits. There’s a 9 percent chance, according to the Washington Post, that there won’t be significant wildfire risk this year.
Before the blaze
State Fire Marshal Gregory Baruso acknowledged wildfire awareness month in May. He outlined losses from last year, along with tentative forecasts of “normal precipitation and temperatures” over the summer.
However, “remaining vigilant” is the name of the game, both in the county and the press release. Baruso made note of planning, practicing wildfire safety and preparing property.
Common strategies include clearing dead vegetation and leaves from around the home and gutters, keeping safe distances for storage of wood piles (30 feet from home) and setting minimum heights for delimbing trees (up to 10 feet).
Keeping plants around the home well watered is also important, he said.
Other tips include:
-Removing flammable materials from around the home, deck, patio, etc., out to a minimum of five feet.
-Keeping grass and weeds mowed to a height of no more than two to three inches.
-Using fire-resistant materials for home improvement projects.
-Screening attic, garage and other applicable vents with one-eighth-inch metal mesh, or a similar fire-resistant design, to prevent embers from penetrating the home.
-Preparing with the community and neighbors. Ignition of one home can seriously threaten other homes in the neighborhood.
-Creating a disaster plan. For fires specifically, a wildfire action plan is a great tool, Baruso said. Templates, checklists and examples are available online.
Baruso said a plan should include alternate routes out of the area along with prepacked essentials, in duplicate when possible, including medication, personal and identifying documents, cash, food and water.
A communication plan set up with an out-of-area family friend or relative also is crucial. Those with disabilities or others who many need additional time to evacuate should be noted.
Don’t forget to include pets and other animals or family “members” in your plan as well. Signing up for a disaster or wildfire notification service, like the one through the county’s emergency management department, is also helpful.
Okanogan County Emergency Management Director Maurice Goodall stressed not to wait for someone to give evacuation notice.
“If you feel unsafe at any time during a wildfire, do not wait for an evacuation order – leave immediately,” said Baruso.
Giving a forecast
At a media briefing and orientation for the upcoming wildfire season, the state Department of Natural Resources shared its forecast of the wildfire season via Matthew Dehr, DNR meteorologist. Dehr used National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data on climate and weather forecasts along with historical data.
Dehr said La Nina weather had, though slight, better chances of continuing through the summer than stopping altogether. That would mean higher-than-normal levels of precipitation along with lower-than-normal temperature levels.
As Dehr and many other of his colleagues warned, all it takes is one extreme weather event to shift the forecast drastically for the season. Dehr mentioned another forecast that shows the first heat wave for Washington being likely to occur within the next month.
Other factors playing into the fire season’s forecast include a better drought outlook this June 1 compared to last year and a solid high-altitude snowpack from La Nina, and the 200 percent average rainfall through 2022 so far, according to Dehr.
Hillary Franz, state commissioner of public lands, said she and the agency are “hopefully optimistic” about the wildfire season outlook, especially with Dehr referencing 2011 as a similar climate outlook to this summer. Other items mentioned by Dehr also contributed to Franz’s optimism.
