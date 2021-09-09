OKANOGAN — The life of a queen is one of royalty. A title used most often to describe ruling female monarch, like that of Queen Elizabeth of England or Queen Zenobia of ancient Syria.
Queens take on a lot of responsibility as well, ruling over droves of people and livestock and securing their lands.
The Okanogan County Fair Queen may not have the same international recognition as those of times past, but they certainly carry a lot of the same responsibilities.
Whitney Wilson has had to represent the fair throughout the county at rodeos and other events like the Omak Stampede. She took charge in a massive two-year project that culminated in a refreshed Little Beef Barn, all while working through school, hobbies and a global pandemic.
“As the Fair Queen, you’re really a walking billboard for the fair,” Wilson said. “You’re a servant to the fair and community and you really embody everything the fair stands for every day.”
COVID-19 has brought its own unique challenges to the table as well, according to Wilson. The pandemic delayed the timeline for her fair improvement project, a job every queen undertakes, and made advocating for the fair much more difficult.
“They’re here to promote youth participation for the county fair,” Bobby Wilson, Whitney Wilson’s mother, said. “Which was hard the past year because there wasn’t really anywhere to promote the fair.”
But according to Whitney, everything was finished on time and the pandemic helped a little in its own way, providing a bit of extra time to finish the barn project.
In the months leading up to the fair, Whitney Wilson has been promoting the fair up and down the valley, most recently participating in the Omak Stampede in August as well as the Tonasket Founders’ Day Rodeo in June.
Her mother, in a Facebook post, said that Whitney has been working hard to graduate from Tonasket High School and fulfill her duties as fair queen.
“She did it!” one post said. “Whitney is a high achiever!”
Whitney Wilson graduated from her local high school along with an associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College. She’s since committed to Yakima Valley College to play softball and join their Veterinary Technology Program to become a veterinary technician.
Whitney has been showing steer at the fair for about a decade now, as well as garden, art and welding projects at the 4-H barn over the same time span. She helps her parents, Jon and Bobby Wilson, raise cattle on their family ranch and enjoys spending time camping, fishing and skiing.
According to Whitney, her journey as queen started with “encouraging kids to be a part of the fair and enjoy it the way I do.” But now, she’s ready to pass the torch to a new queen with a little advice.
“Remember that you’re a public servant. You’re the face of the fair but it’s not really about you,” she said. “It’s about promoting the fair and everything it stands for. The packers, growers, animals, kids, friends and the fairgrounds. You represent them all and will create once-in-a-lifetime memories doing so. Work hard and enjoy it.”
