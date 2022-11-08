OKANOGAN — Scattered power outages occurred county-wide due to weather conditions over the past weekend. Thousands of customers have lost power since Saturday, Nov. 5, according to the Okanogan Public Utility District (PUD).
Crews responded to outages in Brewster, Conconully, Methow Valley, Okanogan, Omak, Pateros, Riverside, Tonasket, and other surrounding areas.
Contract crews were called on Monday, Nov. 7 to relieve PUD crew members who worked to restore lost power throughout the weekend.
Additionally, multiple powerlines have fallen in various locations throughout the county. PUD cautions the public to stay at least 35 feet away from any downed powerlines and report them at 509-422-3310, as well as any new outages.
Other outages in the service areas of Nespelem Valley Electric or Okanogan County Electric Co-op should be reported to 509-634-4571 and 509-996-2228, respectively.
Along with power outages and downed powerlines, classes were canceled on Monday, Nov. 7 due to weather conditions at the following districts:
Some other organizations and services also closed due to the inclement weather, including the Okanogan County Behavioral HealthCare offices.
Most organizations and schools notified county residents of an expected return to normal hours yesterday on Nov. 8.
The National Weather Service continues to send out updates on the winter storm as of the evening of Nov. 7, noting that the Malott area received some of the most snowfall for populated areas in the Okanogan area with around 20 inches as of Nov. 6 at 8:25 p.m.
The NWS forecast for the Omak area showed snow to be likely throughout Monday night, though some sunshine and clear skies were forecasted for today, Nov. 9, and through to Veterans Day this Friday.
A briefing from the service’s Spokane office forecasted an additional 2-3 inches of snow Monday night, though some of that snow came down as hail in the downtown Omak area.
Further updates will be posted online and in next week’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.